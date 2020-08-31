New Energy Assistance Program Provides Support For Small Business Owners Impacted By COVID-19

A message from Elexicon Energy:
Small business and registered charity customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB). Launched by the Government of Ontario and delivered by Elexicon Energy, the program provides a one time, on-bill credit to customers to help them catch up on their energy bills and resume regular payments.
“Small business owners and charities across the province have been struggling to pay their electricity bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this program will help our eligible customers bring their accounts back into good standing,” said Rob Scarffe, Elexicon Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience.
Customers can apply for CEAP-SB by visiting elexiconenergy.com or calling 905-420-8440 or 1-888-420-0070. Eligible customers may qualify for up to $850 in support towards their electricity bill if they primarily use electricity for heating, or up to $425 otherwise. CEAP-SB funds are limited, and eligible applications will be processed in the order in which they are received.
Eligibility Criteria
We encourage customers to contact our Customer Care Team by calling 905-420-8440 or 1-888-420-0070 if they have any questions about CEAP-SB eligibility criteria, which was
established by the Ontario Energy Board, outlined below.
Small business and registered charity electricity or natural gas customers are eligible for CEAP-SB if they meet all of the following criteria:
- The customer has an active account with an electricity distributor, a unit sub-metering
provider (USMP) or a natural gas distributor.
- The customer’s account falls within the following class:
- For customers of an electricity distributor, the General Service less than 50 kW
rate class
- For customers of a USMP, the relevant commercial class that uses less than
150,000 kWh of electricity annually
- For customers of a natural gas distributor, is a non-residential customer that
uses less than 50,000 cubic meters of gas annually
- Customers can find information about their class on their bill, or they can contact their utility or USMP.
- The customer has a registered business number or charitable registration number for the small business or registered charity operating out of the premises.
- The customer’s account was in good standing on March 17, 2020, and the customer was not enrolled in an arrears payment agreement for amount owing prior to March 17, 2020. However, customers that enrolled in an arrears payment agreement for amounts that became owing after March 17, 2020 are eligible for CEAP-SB.
- The customer failed to make complete payment for the electricity and/or natural gas charges (as applicable) on at least two bills issued since March 17, 2020, and has an overdue balance on the date of their application for CEAP-SB.
- The customer’s small business or registered charity premises was required to close to the public for regular operations for at least 15 days as a result of a government order or inability to comply with public health recommendations.