New Energy Assistance Program Provides Support For Small Business Owners Impacted By COVID-19

A message from Elexicon Energy:

Small business and registered charity customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB). Launched by the Government of Ontario and delivered by Elexicon Energy, the program provides a one time, on-bill credit to customers to help them catch up on their energy bills and resume regular payments.

“Small business owners and charities across the province have been struggling to pay their electricity bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this program will help our eligible customers bring their accounts back into good standing,” said Rob Scarffe, Elexicon Energy’s Vice President of Customer Experience.

Customers can apply for CEAP-SB by visiting elexiconenergy.com or calling 905-420-8440 or 1-888-420-0070. Eligible customers may qualify for up to $850 in support towards their electricity bill if they primarily use electricity for heating, or up to $425 otherwise. CEAP-SB funds are limited, and eligible applications will be processed in the order in which they are received.

Eligibility Criteria

We encourage customers to contact our Customer Care Team by calling 905-420-8440 or 1-888-420-0070 if they have any questions about CEAP-SB eligibility criteria, which was

established by the Ontario Energy Board, outlined below.

Small business and registered charity electricity or natural gas customers are eligible for CEAP-SB if they meet all of the following criteria: