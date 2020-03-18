Neighbours Lend Helping Hand to Grateful Senior

An elderly Innisfil resident will be getting some extra help at home thanks to caring neighbours, police and paramedics.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police responded to a call for a well-being check on an 81-year-old Innisfil man. Neighbours who are part of a Facebook group that helps vulnerable people had delivered food to the man and were concerned about his living conditions.

The caring residents told police that in the past, this senior was always ‘the guy’ who helped neighbours without being asked and they wanted to return the goodwill. Police went to the home with County of Simcoe Paramedics who assessed the man on scene and offered to help him get home care. The senior did not have a phone so the neighbour agreed to take the home care calls on his phone.

The senior, who has hearing and mobility issues, was very grateful to his neighbours, police and paramedics and said repeatedly, “Thank you for caring.”