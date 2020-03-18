Muskoka Street Crime Unit Takes Gun And Drugs Off The Streets

On March 18th, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP conducted an investigation which resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun, a quantity of controlled substances, and Canadian Currency.

At 1:55 p.m. two traffic stops were conducted on Highway 60 in Huntsville. During these stops, two parties were arrested for possession of a controlled substances. One of these parties was also arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant. A search revealed a loaded .40 calibre handgun, approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, and nearly $2,700 in Canadian Currency.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals have been charged:

20-year-old Tyrese DOUGLAS-Hodgson of Mississauga, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm

Carry Firearm in a Careless Manner

Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number has been Tampered With

Carrying a Concealed Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

38-year-old Kristy Clarke of Huntsville, Ontario

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there Was a Firearm

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking

Arrested for Warrant for Fail to Attend Court

The two accused were held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 19th, 2020 for bail.