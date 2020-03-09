Muskoka Stepping Up Tourette Syndrome Awareness

On Sunday March 29, 2020, the 12th annual Trek for Tourette will

see Muskoka residents putting their feet to the pathways for a 5 km charity fun walk in Gravenhurst to support Tourette Canada in its annual fundraising drive. Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a poorly understood neurodevelopmental disorder that affects as many as one in 100 Canadian children and adults. It currently has no cure.

“Last year we had over 70 ‘trekkers’ and we raised $4000,” says event organizer Shawn Forth, Muskoka TS Resource Unit leader. This year he’s again hoping for 60-70 trekkers, and to match or better last year’s funds raised.

The Trek will be going ahead rain or shine (or snow or sleet). “The month of March was chosen for the Trek because the weather’s unpredictable just like Tourette,” states Forth. “The green rain boot in the Trek’s logo reflect the unpredictability of the weather that Trekkers could be walking in.”

“With more than 1 in 50 kids being diagnosed with TS and/or one of its associated disorders like OCD and ADHD—not to mention other conditions like anxiety and rage disorders – it’s time we as a nation recognize that neurodevelopmental disorders are mainstream and growing rapidly in the frequency of their diagnosis”, says Janet Rumsey, the Tourette Canada’s National President, and a mother of four

boys with TS. “We’ve always prided ourselves on the grassroots nature of our organization, but the needs of our stakeholders are outgrowing our ability to service them,” explains Rumsey.

Tourette Canada relies on the generosity of Canadians to support its ongoing work to educate, promote awareness, and provide a supportive network to families diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome.

The Muskoka Trek for Tourette will be starting at the Gravenhurst Scout Hall at noon. The Trek begins at 1pm and goes through downtown Gravenhurst over a 5km route.

Any community members interested in trekking are asked to register online at www.tourette.ca/trek Pledges can be made online, and a manual pledge form can also be downloaded from the site.

Further information about the Muskoka Trek for Tourette can be found on Facebook and Twitter @TouretteMuskoka