Muskoka Oldtimers Fall Food Drive for Manna Goes Virtual

Online food drive set for October 5 to October 12 with $25k goal

Different times call for different measures. For the first time ever, the Oldtimers Fall Food Drive is going virtual! From Monday October 5 to Thanksgiving Monday October 12, everyone is invited to visit www.mannafoodbank.ca to make an online donation in support of the Manna Food Bank.

This is a big change. For over a quarter of a century, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving has been the evening that the community comes together for Manna, with volunteers going door-to-door throughout Bracebridge to collect food donations. And while the pandemic means Manna’s most important donor event of the year cannot take place in person, the food bank remains open (with safety measures in place to keep clients and volunteers safe) and the need for donations remains.

$25,000 Target

The board is hoping to raise $25,000, which is the estimated value of the food that the community normally donates during the fall food drive. All of the funds collected will be used to purchase food for Manna’s clients.

“We are hoping that those who would normally donate $10 worth of food or $20 worth of their time will go onto the Manna website and make a financial donation,” said Manna president Sam Robinson. “We are also hoping that Manna’s supporters will spread the word on social media and ask their friends and family to participate.”

The virtual food drive is in association with CanadaHelps, a registered charity dedicated to increasing charitable giving across Canada. CanadaHelps provides a secure online portal for donations (which will be on the Manna homepage from October 5 to October 12 at www.mannafoodbank.ca), processes the donations and disburses them to Manna. CanadaHelps also issues tax receipts directly to donors.

For those preferring to do it the traditional way, Manna is always grateful to receive cheques, made out to Manna Food Bank and mailed to Box 462, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T8. As with online donations, those who send cheques will receive tax receipts. (Be sure to include your name and mailing address.)

Please help spread the word! Use #MannaFFD20 and share on social. Thanks as always to the Muskoka Oldtimers Hockey Association for their long-standing support of Manna Food Bank and its clients.

Manna Food Bank is located in Unit 45, 345 Ecclestone Drive, and is open to clients between 1 – 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Manna functions entirely on donations and on the efforts of its many dedicated volunteers. There are no paid staff.

Questions? Contact Manna at info@mannafoodbank.ca or call 705-646-0114 and leave a voicemail.