For Monday, March 2, 2020

In Round two playoff action Fike Masonry fell to Boone Plumbing Ballers 65 to 85. And BMC Thunder edged Clear Lake Brewing 75 to 74. Championship Game between Boone Plumbing Ballers and BMC Thunder is Monday, March 9 at 7:50 pm at Huntsville High School. All are welcome to come watch and cheer on the teams!