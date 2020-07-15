Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club Completes $25,000 Project To Improve Facility

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club has just completed a $25,000 project to improve their facility.

Twelve new shade structures were constructed around the perimeter of the facility. The shade structures will improve the safety, participation and enjoyment of the popular sport of lawn bowling for the growing number of seniors within the District of Muskoka. Funding for this project was made possible by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program.

Scott Aitchison, Member of Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka, enjoyed his visit to the lawn bowling club on July 9, saying, “This is a wonderful setting, and an enjoyable sport. I am pleased that a grant from New Horizons for Seniors can help the seniors in our community.”

Sally Mills, president of the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club stated; “Our members are very happy with the beautiful new structures that provide shade and seating. Some members, especially seniors, have difficulty bowling when it is very hot and sunny. These new structures will allow more participation in this fun sport.”

“Due to COVID-19, access to this sport has been somewhat restricted this year,” explained Mills. “We have a high percentage of senior members, so the club has been particularly careful instituting new safety protocols. Touch points have been drastically reduced, only a limited number of bowlers are allowed on the green at a time, and like golf, participants must pre-book their bowling time. The safety of the participants has always been our first concern.”

“The undertaking of this important project during this spring worked unusually well,” stated Mills. “Usually at that time of year, we are busy preparing for the opening of the new season with Learn to Lawn Bowl classes, and welcoming new and returning members. Normally, this type of construction at the green would have been extremely disruptive, but this year, everyone was focused on staying healthy and staying home. The construction was completed with minimal impact on the members, as we are just starting to venture onto the green now.”

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club is grateful to New Horizons for Seniors for the opportunity to provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for lawn bowling participants in the community, and to Ryan Cool Construction of Bracebridge for their design and workmanship on the attractive new structures.

The lawn bowling facility is located on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course in Bracebridge. Information about the club can be found at www.muskokabowls.ca, or by contacting Sally Mills at 705-646-0086 or office@muskokabowls.ca.