Muskoka Lakes Man Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 141

On Sunday May 17, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 141 near Dee Bank Road in Muskoka Lakes Twp, ON after a passerby reported that a vehicle was lodged in a ditch.

Police arrived and conducted an investigation into the circumstances and have charged 57-year-old Andrew Myers of Muskoka Lakes Township with Operation While Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7, 2020 to answer to his charges. His vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.