Muskoka Islanders Announce First Signing For 20-21 Season

The Muskoka Islanders signed their first player Tuesday, inking goaltender William Tisserand for the 2020-21 CPJHL season.

“It is an honor that he decided to play for our organization,” said Islanders owner Kevin Garnett. “After the season he had last year, we know that his netminding skills should help our team go deep into the playoffs.”

During the 2019-20 season, the 2002-born Tisserand played 20 games in the CPJHL, ending the season with the Smiths Falls Settlers.

The team hopes to finalize arena plans soon.