Muskoka Ice Caves Dining Experience Is Open And People Are Excited

Saturday, December 12 marked “opening day” for the exciting new private outdoor dining concept launching at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka. Muskoka411 was thrilled to be on location for opening day and check it out the action.

The experience: Imagine outdoor winter dining, in your private, cozy cave with your sweetheart or your four-person social bubble, with the scent of the charcoal grill and a fondue or raclette to enjoy together. The Executive Chef Shaun Crymble will fire up the Cowboy Cauldrons on the terrace overlooking Lake Rosseau. Four “caves” (two dining rooms, two lounges) will be available for this unique experience for two to four people.

The “caves” are transparent geodesic domes overlooking Lake Rosseau. They will be softly lit and gently warmed.

Frost and Snowflake are Muskoka Ice Caves – Dining. Icicle and Crystal are Muskoka Ice Caves – Lounge Reservations can be made on OpenTable. 24-hour advance booking and prepayment are required.

The entire resort has been reconfigured with well-spaced seating indoors and out.

Physical distancing signage is in place throughout the building and grounds.

Every associate has received special training to keep themselves and their guests safe.

We’re all ready for a little indulgence.