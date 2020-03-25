Muskoka Hospitals Need Supplies To Battle COVID-19

As we manage the COVID-19 pandemic, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is in need of donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies.

For infection control purposes, donations must be in original factory packaging and unopened. Unfortunately, we cannot accept handmade items at this time or gifts of food.

New and unused items that MAHC will accept include:

N95 Masks

Procedure/Surgical masks – ear loop or tie back

Safety goggles

Disposable fluid resistant gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Hand sanitizer

If local companies have an innovative idea of how their company may be able to support the design or manufacturing of items to help the cause, please visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/how-your-organization-can-help-fight-coronavirus.

“My greatest thanks to those who have already reached out with offers of donations, and my sincerest appreciation to our Foundation teams who are coordinating these efforts for us in addition to their ongoing fundraising work for the hospitals,” says Natalie Bubela, MAHC Chief Executive Officer. “While we are grateful for your donation, the foundations will not be able to provide a donation receipt for your in-kind contribution.”

To arrange your donation and plan the hospital drop off, or if you have questions or need additional information, please leave your message at:

SMMH: Amanda Brown via amanda.brown@mahc.ca or by phone at 705-645-4404, ext. 3193

HDMH: Cheryl Perry via cheryl.perry@mahc.ca or by phone at 705-789-2311, ext. 2372

Stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation and any changes to hospital services at MAHC at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19/.