Muskoka Golf Pro Inspires Generosity Coast-To-Coast Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Thanks to a small act of kindness from PGA of Canada member Jacklynn Miller on March 21, over 250 golf industry professionals from across the country made donations to Food Banks Canada.

Miller, head golf professional at South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club in Bracebridge, Ont., responded to an urgent call for support from Food Banks Canada, nominating her peers to do the same.

Miller said while she sat at home in self-isolation with her son, all she could think about was other families affected by COVID-19.

“No one should go hungry, especially children,” she said.

After making a donation, Miller took to Twitter, playfully calling on fellow PGA of Canada members and the association’s CEO Kevin Thistle to follow suit.

Thistle, inspired by Jacklynn’s call-to-action, happily kept the momentum going, nominating a handful of other golf professionals to do the same.

To date, Miller’s act of generosity has led to over 250 donations – and counting – from coast-to-coast. She continues to provide daily updates on Twitter, thanking participants and cheering on others to spread the word.

“What Jacklynn has done is nothing short of amazing,” said Thistle. “Her actions reflect exactly what it means to be a PGA of Canada professional. I’m so impressed to see the overwhelmingly supportive response from our members and greater industry, especially during this difficult time.”

Her efforts even caught the attention of PGA TOUR players Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, inspiring them to support the cause.

Miller admits she had no idea things would get to this point.

“When we hit 100 people, I cried. Then I thought, okay, let’s see if we can get to 250, which we surpassed, and now my goal is 500 people.”

She is quick to thank everyone who has donated and reached out to her so far.

“You have no idea how much each and every message has made me smile. I’m so thankful to be a part of an organization that can come together in a time of need,” said Miller.

To support Food Banks Canada $150-million COVID-19 appeal, visit www.foodbankscanada.com.