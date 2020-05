A message from the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs:

The Fire Danger Rating for Muskoka has now been set to HIGH.

Extreme caution must be taken with all open flames. Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka keeping in mind that NO DAYTIME BURNING is allowed. You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times.

Please consult with your local municipality for outdoor burning regulations.