Muskoka District Council Congratulates Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith On Election As AMO President

A statement from Muskoka District Council:

Muskoka District Council congratulates our Deputy Chair and Town of Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith on his election to serve as President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO). The election of AMO President and other leadership positions took place earlier today during AMO’s 2020 Annual Conference, where more than 1,300 government leaders are participating this year through a custom-made online platform.

“We are so very proud to have one of our colleagues elected to lead AMO thorough these unprecedented and challenging times. Graydon’s leadership experience at the local, District and provincial level is significant and obviously valued by his peers. We know he will represent all municipal interests and AMO’s goals and priorities as recovery efforts across the Province more forward,” said District Chair John Klinck. “This is another great opportunity to share Muskoka’s perspective at a provincial level.”

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Karen Redman from the Region of Waterloo for putting her name forward for the position of President,” added Chair Klinck. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Karen in her role of Chair of the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario (MARCO) and I am pleased that her advocacy for Ontario Municipalities will continue in that role to all of our benefit.”

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system. Visit amo.on.ca/Home for more information.