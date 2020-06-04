Muskoka District Council Approves $750,000 Loan To Partner With Muskoka Futures

Muskoka District Council approved a $750,000 loan to partner with Muskoka Futures to deliver the Muskoka Business Recovery Fund Program at its May Council meeting. Work is underway to finalize the loan agreement and Council looks forward to partnering with Muskoka Futures through this important investment to support local businesses in Muskoka.

The Muskoka Business Recovery Fund Program will help small businesses in Muskoka which have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions and who are not eligible for other federal or provincial funding programs. Loans are aimed to help businesses survive as well as to stabilize employment and provide critical products and services throughout Muskoka.

“We are excited that the Muskoka Business Recovery Fund Program launched earlier this week, and we look forward to working with the District to provide additional support to our local businesses through the program,” said David Brushey, Executive Director, Muskoka Futures Development Corporation.

“This loan represents District Council’s investment in the Muskoka business community in this unique time of need,” said John Klinck, Chair of the District of Muskoka. “Increasing the pool of funding available is very important to support the economic recovery in our communities across Muskoka.”

To apply for the Muskoka Business Recovery Fund, please visit Muskoka Futures’ website at www.muskokafutures.ca or contact Tyler Lockhart – Muskoka Futures Investment Consultant at rrrf@muskokafutures.ca.