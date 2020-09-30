Muskoka COVID-19 Testing Locations Follow Changes To Testing Eligibility

The Province of Ontario has made significant changes to eligibility for COVID-19 testing. Testing locations in Muskoka will follow the latest provincial guidance by the Ministry of Health for prioritizing those individuals who are at greatest risk.

Testing Eligibility Has Changed!

To get the latest information about if and where you should be tested visit ontario.ca/covidtest for testing criteria.

Please remember, if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, you must go to an Assessment Centre instead of a pharmacy for testing.

If you are eligible and require COVID-19 testing in Muskoka, please see the information below as each testing location operates differently:

Bracebridge Assessment Centre (Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare)

Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By appointment only (no walk-ins); call 1-888-383-7009 to book a test

Location: Portable adjacent to the helipad at the back of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site, 75 Ann Street, Bracebridge

Huntsville Assessment Centre (Town of Huntsville, Huntsville Physicians, District of Muskoka)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment necessary, first come first served

Location: Huntsville Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Shoppers Drug Mart Huntsville Pharmacy (Testing for select eligible individuals who are NOT showing symptoms)