Muskoka Chrysler Is Spreading Some Cheer This Holiday Season

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY

Join them weekdays from December 4th to December 21st 2020 on their Facebook page where they will be giving away a prize per day. LIKE, SHARE and TAG friends for your chance to WIN. Tell your friends and family so they can enter too.

SALVATION ARMY TOY DRIVE

For those looking to make a child’s Christmas extra bright, Muskoka Chrysler is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the local Salvation Army Toy Drive. There is a box located in the dealership showroom for unwrapped toys to drop off. The deadline is Saturday December 12th before 3pm. Thank you for your generosity.

MANNA FOOD BANK

Collecting food for the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge. There is a box located in the showroom for non-perishable food drop off. Deadline is Tuesday December 15th. Together we can make a difference this holiday season.