Murder Charge Laid In Connection With Missing Woman From Aurora

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have charged a 61-year-old man with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 61-year-old woman missing from the Town of Aurora.

Helen Sedo was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence on Treegrove Circle, which is in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, John Sedo was arrested and charged. Investigators believe that Helen Sedo is deceased and officers continue to search for her and her vehicle.

Investigators are also releasing photos of John Sedo and the clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen’s disappearance. Investigators are asking anyone who recalls seeing him or the vehicle on July 29, 30, and or 31, 2020, to please come forward.

CHARGED: John SEDO, 61, of the Town of Aurora CHARGES: Murder

Vehicle: 2012 silver Acura RDX

Licence plate CBDY 015

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip line at 1-866-287-5025, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.