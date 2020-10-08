Multiple Thefts Reported In Seguin Township

Muskoka411 Staff
The West Parry Sound OPP are dealing with break-enter and thefts from residences in Seguin Township.

A resident from Clear Lake Road reported a theft of a Stihl chainsaw and leaf blower from a garage. This event occurred between September 20th and October 5th. Between September 29th and October 1st, a resident on Black Road reported eight spools of copper wire and various parts had been taken. A third incident at a Salmon Lake Road residence involved a missing a chainsaw and a battery powered tool set from a shed, undetermined time of occurrence.

Residents are asked to check dash cams and security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

