Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible today through Wednesday morning.

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec today into Wednesday.

Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Multi-day snowfall event continues today into Wednesday.

Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible today through Wednesday.

Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

School buses in Simcoe Country and Muskoka have been cancelled for Tuesday.