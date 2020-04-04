Motorcyclists May Be More Vulnerable This Spring And Summer

Despite daily reminders to Ontarians to stay home and avoid non-essential travel, a number of recent motorcycle sightings on OPP patrolled roads suggests that some motorcyclists may not be taking the message seriously.

With warmer temperatures in store, the OPP is issuing a reminder about the unique risks posed to this vulnerable road user class, which may include additional risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 27 motorcyclists who died on OPP-patrolled roads last year (2019), 10 of them were reported as being not at fault at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, over the past five years (2015-2019), 178 motorcyclists died in preventable collisions, many of whom were also reportedly not at fault.

This data sends a clear message to drivers of other vehicles about the need to be extra vigilant when sharing the road with motorcyclists. As motorcycles are not as visible as other vehicles, all motor vehicle drivers need to be mindful of this when changing lanes, turning and merging into traffic.

Motorcyclists can enhance their safety by:

wearing highly visible clothing

properly positioning their motorcycle on roadways

reducing low light and night riding

not taking chances or making risky maneuvers

riding at the appropriate speed and never in excess of the posted limit

never riding after consuming alcohol or drugs

Last 10 years on OPP-patrolled roads:

