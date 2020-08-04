More Drive-Through Dates, Times And Locations Released Including Bracebridge

Community Paramedics in Muskoka continue to conduct testing for COVID-19 if you are COVID Asymptomatic

Testing will be done at drive-through locations that are listed below in Muskoka on days and at times indicated below. You do not need an appointment to be tested at one of these drive-through locations. Drive-through wait times will vary depending on volumes.

Individuals must wear a mask and bring a valid health card. If you are travelling in from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip . Please consider that your first option for testing.

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics. Remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when advised to do so. There may be line ups so please be patient as we are committed to having you tested. Paramedics do stop for a short period around lunch time for a well-deserved break so you may experience a longer delay during this time.

Drive Through operations may, on short notice, be discontinued immediately if inclement weather approaches or it is unsafe to continue. Your understanding is appreciated.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.



Ontario has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online. The Assessment Centres/Community Paramedics do not have test results nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests. You will receive detailed information about how to get your test results when you arrive at the drive-through or the Assessment Centres.

DRIVE THROUGH LOCATIONS

BRACEBRIDGE DRIVE THROUGH:

Date: August 11 and August 26

Location: Bracebridge Sportsplex – 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

HUNTSVILLE DRIVE THROUGH:

Dates: August 7 and August 19

Location: Canada Summit Centre – 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Time: 10:00 – 5:00 pm

LAKE OF BAYS DRIVE THROUGH:

Date: August 25

Location: Dwight Community Centre – 1014 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight

Time: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

GRAVENHURST DRIVE THROUGH:

Dates: August 12 and August 27

Location: Gravenhurst Centennial Centre – 101 Centennial Drive, Gravenhurst

Time: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

GEORGIAN BAY DRIVE THROUGH:

Date: August 20

Location: Baxter Ward Community Centre – 25 Community Centre Drive, Port Severn

Time: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

MUSKOKA LAKES DRIVE THROUGH:

Date: August 5

Location: Bala Sportspark – 3224 Highway 169, Bala

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Date: August 6

Location: Port Carling Arena – 3 Bailey Street, Port Carling

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm