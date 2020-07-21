More Drive-Through Dates, Times And Locations Added For COVID19 Testing

Community Paramedics in Muskoka are now testing for COVID-19 if you are COVID Asymptomatic and Require a test to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, other congregate living setting visits and most other requirements

Testing will be done at drive-through locations in that are listed below in Muskoka on days and at times indicated below. You do NOT need an appointment to be tested at one of these drive-through locations. Drive-through wait times will vary depending on volumes.

Individuals must wear a mask and bring a valid health card. If you are travelling in from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip. Please consider that your first option for testing.1

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics. Remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when advised to do so.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people not planning to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate living setting by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

Ontario has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online. The Assessment Centres/Community Paramedics do not have test results nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests. You will receive detailed information about how to get your test results when you arrive at the drive-through or the Assessment Centres.

DRIVE-THROUGH LOCATIONS

HUNTSVILLE DRIVE-THROUGH:

Dates: July 21, July 30 and August 7

Location: Canada Summit Centre – 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Time: 10:00 – 5:00 pm

GRAVENHURST DRIVE-THROUGH:

Dates: July 23 and August 12

Location: Gravenhurst Centennial Centre – 101 Centennial Drive, Gravenhurst

Time: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

GEORGIAN BAY DRIVE-THROUGH:

Date: July 22

Location: Baxter Ward Community Centre – 25 Community Centre Drive, Port Severn

Time: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

MUSKOKA LAKES DRIVE-THROUGH:

Date: August 5

Location: Bala Sportspark – 3224 Highway 169, Bala

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Date: August 6

Location: Port Carling Arena – 3 Bailey Street, Port Carling

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm