More Blood Donations Needed In Muskoka This Summer

A message from Canadian Blood Services:

Canadian Blood Services is looking for more donors to donate blood over the hot summer months. The need for blood is rising fast this summer as hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold due to COVID-19. Our donors have shown incredible flexibility and commitment throughout the pandemic and we need that to continue as we adjust and respond to this next phase.

More than half of all Canadians will either need blood themselves or will know someone that does. New and returning donors are urged to book an appointment to give life to ensure patients receive the blood they need.

There are 250 combined appointments to fill at two Muskoka events in August. A Huntsville donation event will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 at Faith Baptist Church located at 169 West Road, Huntsville from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then, a Gravenhurst event is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at the Gravenhurst YMCA located at 101 Centennial Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holidays, family activities and changes in routines make it harder for people to find time to donate during this time of year. But the demand for blood never stops. The summer season often translates into a higher number of accidents on the road with a greater potential of injuries requiring blood transfusions. It can take up to 50 donors to help save someone who has been in a motor vehicle accident.

While all blood types help patients, O-negative blood is demand by hospitals because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types. As the universal donor, O-negative blood is always in need. Check your eligibility and book your appointment online at blood.ca or by downloading the GiveBlood app, or call 1-888-2DONATE.