Mon, Feb. 24 Is National Cupcake Day, Support OSPCA Muskoka Animal Centre

The sweetest day of the year is coming up on Monday and you can help animals in need

Cupcakes! Puppies! Kittens! Monday, Feb. 24 is National Cupcake Day™ – the sweetest day of the year and the most delicious way to help animals in need across Canada.

The Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre invites you to sprinkle the love for animals by registering online at nationalcupcakeday.ca to plan a Cupcake Day party. Simply supply some delicious treats and then invite your co-workers, friends, family or neighbours to attend your party in exchange for a donation to help animals in Muskoka. Parties can be held anywhere, and on any day in February.

Can’t get everyone together? No problem! Send a virtual cupcake with a heartfelt thank you, or make a donation to the Muskoka Animal Centre by visiting nationalcupcakeday.ca

Presented by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, National Cupcake Day is a coordinated Canadian event to support local shelters, SPCAs, and humane societies. Proceeds from National Cupcake Day help give our furry friends in need a second chance. The campaign has raised $3.5 million to date.

“What better way to show you care about the animals in your community than to indulge in a mouth-watering cupcake?” asks Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “By participating in National Cupcake Day, you’re giving animals a second chance by supporting the life-changing work taking place in communities across Canada.”

To get involved, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca