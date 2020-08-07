MNRF Seeks Public’s Help With Abandoned Camper Trailer Investigation

A message from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry:

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry needs your help locating the person(s) responsible for depositing a camper trailer on crown lands located off of a forest access road in Lake of Bays Township.

On Aug. 2, Conservation Officers were on patrol in the Township of Lake of Bays when they located a deposited camper trailer on crown land near Circular Lake. It is believed that the suspect(s) involved in the incident deposited the camper trailer, along with other items, between the dates of July 30 and Aug. 2.

Protecting the health and safety of the people of Ontario is our number one priority and we’re asking anyone with information about this occurrence to contact Conservation Officer Tyler Grant at 705-346-0987.

MNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local MNRF office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.