MNRF Issues Watershed Conditions Safety Statement

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect in the District until Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Residents within the Parry Sound-Muskoka area should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution around water bodies as flows

and levels within rivers and streams are relatively high for this time of year. Although flooding is not expected at this time, residents may wish to consider taking action to secure

or protect any property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Over the past 10 days the area has received significant amounts of precipitation. Muskoka Airport received ~90mm of rain, however it is likely that other areas in the district received more rain as some of the rain events were more severe locally.

The forecast currently indicates that over the next 7 days we could see another approximately 50mm of rain.

Description of Current Conditions Currently, water levels and flows in lakes and rivers are relatively high for this time of year.

It is anticipated that these levels will remain relatively high over the next week depending on precipitation that is received. It is expected that lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees by high water.