Minister Garneau Clears Santa For Take-Off In Canadian Airspace

Transport Canada is pleased to announce that the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, has cleared Santa for take-off in Canadian airspace this Christmas season.

While many Canadians are restricting their holiday gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, Transport Canada officials have ensured that Santa and his reindeer have taken all necessary precautions so they can safely deliver presents to the boys and girls across the country.

Transport Canada safety experts have also conducted their routine sleigh and reindeer inspections and validated Santa’s pilot license.

Santa has been washing his hands, maintaining a distance of two metres from the elves in the workshop, and has been wearing his face covering when unable to physically distance. Santa has also installed the COVID Alert app on his smartphone.

Additional measures are also in place to maintain safety during the pandemic, including a health check and temperature screening before the sleigh takes off.

Rest assured, Santa’s rosy cheeks are a sign of good health. As for Rudolph, his nose is shining brighter than ever before and he and the other reindeer are healthy and ready for take-off!