Midland Man Charged With Stunt Driving And Possession Of Meth Following Traffic Stop

A Midland man has been charged with stunt driving, possession of methamphetamine and other charges following a traffic stop in Bracebridge on May 15.

OPP officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge at 1 a.m. when they saw a vehicle going significantly faster than the posted speed limit. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver was court ordered to be in his residence at that time. Police charged 28-year-old Dustin Hubbard of Midland with stunt driving, driving while under suspension, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of methamphetamine.

Hubbard will appear in court for a bail hearing on May 15 and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.