Midland Air Cadet Wins National Award

Written by a representative for 724 Midland Lions Air Cadet Squadron

A local air cadet from 724 Midland Lions Squadron was the recipient of one of the top aviation awards presented by the Air Cadet League of Canada.

On Jan. 29, Flight Sergeant Ruby Hopkins was presented with the 2019 Virginia Mitchell Continuation Pilot Training Award. This commendation is awarded to Air Cadets who have achieved excellence as part of the Power Training Program. The award, along with a Hamilton watch, was presented to Flight Sergeant Hopkins by Mr. Greg Merrill, CD, Former Chair of the Air Cadet League of Canada, Ontario Provincial Committee.

The award also included a cheque for $1,000 and is intended to be used for further gliding or flying training. Hopkins was presented with this portion of the award during a previous event this past December.

At the presentation ceremony Capt. Megan McKinnon, Commanding Officer of 724 Squadron, extended congratulations to F/Sgt Hopkins, saying “You’ve made the squadron very proud!”