Meet The New Commander For The West Parry Sound OPP Detachment

Chief Superintendent Carson Pardy, Commander of the OPP in North East Region, is pleased to announce that Jeremy McDonald has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant and is now the new Commander for the West Parry Sound Detachment.

Staff Sergeant McDonald began his career with the OPP in 2002 where his first posting was in the North East Region at the Cochrane Detachment. He then transferred to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment in Central Region and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. He has worked as a Platoon Sergeant, as well as being the Interim Detachment Commander in 2019. Jeremy is also a trained Incident Commander.

“I am very proud to have been chosen to lead the dedicated officers of the West Parry Sound Detachment who continue to provide effective front line emergency response services and investigative excellence to the communities we serve. Together, our team of highly skilled and professional officers will continue to keep our communities safe in partnership with our community leaders and engaged external agencies.” said Staff Sergeant Jeremy McDonald