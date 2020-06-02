Meet Good Sunday: The Millennial-Owned Gin Soda Brand Leading The Low Alc. Revolution

After months of research and formulations, Good Sunday Grapefruit Gin Soda was born: a premium gin soda that is low in alcohol (3.0% alc.), low in calories (110 calories per 473ml can) and low in sugar (1g sugar per 473ml can). Crafted using a squeeze of grapefruit juice, fresh carbonated water, and small-batch gin, Good Sunday is perfectly balanced with a full-citrus mouthfeel, crisp acidity, and dry finish. Not to mention, proudly made in Ontario!

“A big driver for us was what we were hearing from our friends,” said Co-Founder Christian Karayannides. “They wanted something other than beer that they could drink without any regrets the next day.” Co-Founder Dylan Corson added: “When we looked at what was on the market, everything was either high alcohol or filled with sugar and tasted like candy – it was the opposite of what we wanted to drink.”

“A buzz word today from industry execs is ‘sessionability’, which essentially means easy to drink. Good Sunday achieves sessionability with low alcohol, low sugar and great taste,” said Dylan. “A lot of alcohol brands struggle to get all three,” added Christian. For Christian and Dylan, the appeal of sessionability inspired everything from the formulation of the beverage down to the name of the brand (enjoy your weekend and still have a Good Sunday).

Innovation in the alcohol industry occurs at a rapid pace and can often overwhelm consumers with choice. In this environment, consumers end up relying on how a product looks to help make their decision. As a result, great design was essential for Good Sunday. Embodying a super cool, modern, and minimalist design ethos, Good Sunday has already won multiple design awards for its efforts.

Good Sunday is now available Canada-wide (except Quebec). At the LCBO, Good Sunday Grapefruit is offered in 473ml cans (MRSP $2.95). In Ontario, home delivery is now available by The Beer Guys and Runner.

For more information about Good Sunday, please visit www.goodsunday.ca and follow @goodsundayto on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

