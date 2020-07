On July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. the North East Region Crime Unit of the OPP assisted by OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP K9 executed a Warrant on East Point Drive in McKellar Township.

Thomas Hennig, age 26, was arrested without incident and remains in custody after a Warrant of Apprehension was issued by Probation and Parole.