MBA Fundraising Campaign Has Already Raised $42,000 For Local Charities

In 1987, the Muskoka Builders’ Association formed to unite Builders, Suppliers, Trade Contractors and Service Professionals who are devoted to professionalism in the building industry. More than 30 years later, this hard working, well respected not for profit group of building professionals, continue to set the standard for construction quality and business ethics within the industry. With the membership embracing their leadership role and core goal of individual commitment to a group effort, they have decided to rally together during these uncertain times that surround the families in Muskoka – Parry Sound. As a result, they are kickstarting a COVID-19 fundraising campaign and pledging a $10,000 donation on behalf of our members. “While we realize many may be facing hardships, if you are unable to donate, please like and share this campaign across all your Social Media platforms. We will all get through this together: says Thomas Cowden, MBA Vice Present This $100,000.00 fundraising initiative will see the Muskoka Builders’ Association and its membership donate all the funds raised to local Food Banks and Shelters as well as local Hospitals and their Foundations. Over $42,000 has been raised so far by pubic and private donations. The charities of choice (in no particular order) include, but are not limited to: – Manna Food Bank, Bracebridge

– Table Soup Kitchen Foundation, Huntsville

– Harvest Share Community Food Program, Parry Sound

– West Muskoka Food Bank, Port Carling

– Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group

– South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

– Huntsville Hospital Foundation

– West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation Every dollar counts. Please donate through our go-fund me page (hyperlink below) or contact Wendy at the Muskoka Builders’ Association to set up a Cheque or E-transfer Payment. She may be reached at info@muskokabuilders.com https://www.gofundme.com/f/muskoka-builders-association-covid-19-campaign?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet