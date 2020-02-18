Margaritaville New Year’s Eve Party Nets $4,660 For Soldiers’

Best Western PLUS Mariposa Inn & Conference Centre’s annual New Year’s Eve bash raised close to $5,000 for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. Attendees rang in 2020 sipping on margaritas at the Margaritaville-themed evening. The donation is a combination of proceeds from ticket sales, table sponsors and the event’s 50/50 draw.

“Best Western has hosted this bash for the past four years and we are so appreciative of all the hard work that goes into it to support our Hospital,” said Lisa Wanamaker, Development Officer, OSMH Foundation. “It gives the community a feel-good way to kick off a new decade – celebrating new beginnings with friends while supporting a great cause.”

The money raised from this year’s party will support the Hospital’s greatest needs. Assistant General Manager of the Orillia Best Western, Andrea Sullivan, said she is once again excited by the turnout.

“It was a fun night for all of us and we are so happy to support such an important cause that benefits our whole community,” said Sullivan. “We want to extend our gratitude to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and thank our sponsors for making this event so successful.”