Man Wanted By Toronto Police Now Faces Drug Charges In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP were on patrol last Friday when they noticed a suspicious male behind businesses located on Main St. West, Huntsville.
Officers approached the male, who was identified as 22-year male Cyrus Alaei of Toronto. Officers were informed that Toronto Police had a warrant for the arrest of the accused who was arrested and as a result of this arrest and subsequent investigation, Cyrus Alaei was charged with the following:
– Possession of a schedule I substance- cocaine
– Possession of a schedule I substance- L.S.D
– Possession of a schedule I substance- Dilaudid
– Possession of a schedule IV substance-Clonazepam
The male was turned over to Toronto Police and was issued a court January 6th, 2021 for the Huntsville charges.