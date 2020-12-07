Man Wanted By Toronto Police Now Faces Drug Charges In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP were on patrol last Friday when they noticed a suspicious male behind businesses located on Main St. West, Huntsville.

Officers approached the male, who was identified as 22-year male Cyrus Alaei of Toronto. Officers were informed that Toronto Police had a warrant for the arrest of the accused who was arrested and as a result of this arrest and subsequent investigation, Cyrus Alaei was charged with the following:

– Possession of a schedule I substance- cocaine

– Possession of a schedule I substance- L.S.D

– Possession of a schedule I substance- Dilaudid

– Possession of a schedule IV substance-Clonazepam

The male was turned over to Toronto Police and was issued a court January 6th, 2021 for the Huntsville charges.