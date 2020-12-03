Man Involved In City Of Kawartha Lakes Shooting Succumbs To Injuries

On November 26, 2020, a 33-year-old man became involved in an interaction with OPP officers in the City of Kawartha Lakes. When three officers discharged their firearms at the man, the man was struck. He was airlifted to hospital. Last night (Wednesday) at 8:40 p.m., the man succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. in Toronto.

What we know so far:

During the interaction, a one-year-old boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound. His post-mortem took place on Saturday, and the SIU is awaiting this report.

Prior to the shooting, the man’s vehicle collided with an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle. An officer who was outside of the cruiser – laying down a spike belt – sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The three officers who discharged their firearms were designated as subject officers. Thirteen OPP officers were designated as witness officers. Ten of the witness officers have been interviewed by SIU investigators, and the remaining three will be interviewed in the coming days.

The Centre of Forensic Sciences is in possession of the man’s pickup truck for examination. The CFS is also in possession of a handgun that was located in the pickup truck. The three police-issued firearms that were discharged are currently with the SIU.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

