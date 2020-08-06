Man Asleep At The Wheel Arrested For Impaired Driving

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with impaired driving after receiving a call from a citizen at a Memorial Avenue business, reporting that a man was asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot.

Police say on August 02, 2020 at 1:30 pm, a concerned citizen contacted police to report that a pickup truck was stopped in a business parking lot and that the male driver was asleep behind the wheel. Police arrived and noticed that the vehicle was running and did not immediately get a response from the driver. After gaining access to the vehicle, the officers were given cause to enter into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, the driver, Zachariah Reed, age 24 of Orillia was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on October 06, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.