Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant Could Be In The Orillia Area

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Mark Whyte is described as a Caucasian male, 45 years of age, 6′ (183cm), 190 lbs (86kgs) with black hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of an underside Rose on his left forearm, Dollar Sign, Skull and “MOM” on his left upper arm, Flames on both hands, Brick pattern with Clover on his right forearm, Skull on rear left upper arm, “RS TW” on the right side of neck, Spider Web on left elbow and “L H W N S C A S’ on each of his fingers to name a few.

He is currently serving a thirteen (13) year sentence for Break, Enter and Commit X6, Break and Enter with Intent X3, Theft Over X4,Theft Under X2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under X2 and Escape Lawful Custody.

Whyte is also wanted for several property related offences by Orillia OPP, Barrie Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service.

The offender is known to frequent the Niagara Falls, Oro-Medonte, Orillia, Wasaga Beach and Barrie Areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.