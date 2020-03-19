Male Wanted For Outstanding Warrant By OPP Simcoe Country

The OPP in Simcoe County is seeking the assistance of the public to locate an accused person on an outstanding warrant.

Nicholas Keddy is described as a male, 31 years of age, 6’2″ (188 cm), 240 lbs (109kg), with hazel eyes and brown hair. (See attached photo)

The accused is possibly in the area of Simcoe County. Members of the public are urged not to approach him if located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this party is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.