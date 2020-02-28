Male Suffers Serious Injuries After Snowmobile Crash In Bracebridge

More to this story we first told you about.

Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire responded to a call for assistance on a snowmobile trail about two kilometres in from Graves Road and Manitoba Street on February 28, 2020, at approximately 9:42 a.m.

As a result of the single vehicle collision, a 26-year-old male was ejected from his snow machine and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a Toronto area hospital.

Snowmobile safety remains an important component of the OPP’s public safety mandate. The majority of snowmobile fatalities investigated by the OPP are linked to poor driving behaviours and snowmobilers taking unnecessary risks.

The OPP encourages snowmobilers to adhere to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) snowmobile trail network that covers more than 30,000 kilometres throughout Ontario’s snow-belt. For more information about the OFSC and up-to-date information on trail conditions, visit www.ofsc.on.ca.