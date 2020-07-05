Male Pulled From The Water On Six Mile Lake

On July 5, 2020 at 4:25 a.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Georgian Bay Township Fire Services responded to a 911 call reporting a 40 year old male with vital signs absent who had been pulled from the water in front of a seasonal residence on Six Mile Lake, Georgian Bay Township.

Sadly, despite the efforts of the residents and emergency services personnel at the scene he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area Coroner did attend the scene and an autopsy will be conducted at a future date to assist in the investigation as to the cause of death. The incident is not deemed to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is continuing.