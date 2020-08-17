Male Charged With Impaired After A Boating Collision In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP and Parry Sound EMS responded to a boat collision (Aug 16, 2020 at 11:40 pm) at Big Sound Marina on Bay Street in Parry Sound. The vessel had struck a break wall surrounding the marina causing the operator to be transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator, Winston Smith-Bader, age 25 of Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 15, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).