Male Charged In Connection With Cheque Fraud At Banks In Muskoka

On Friday January 24, 2020 Bracebridge OPP were alerted to the suspicious behaviour of a man that attended two area banks attempting to withdraw a large sum of money. The diligent staff at the banks in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge noticed some inconsistencies with the man’s identification and called police.

Officers located the man inside one of the banks and after an investigation into the identification, arrested and charged 42 year-old Robert Mineault of Gatineau, Quebec with the following charges:

Identity Theft

Personation

Use, Deal, Act of Forged Document

Obstruct Peace Officer

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a Bail Hearing on January 28, 2020.