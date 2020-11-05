Male Charged After Serious Assault In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male after a serious assault in the City of Orillia.

Police say on November 04, 2020, shortly before 4:00 pm, they were notified of an assault with a weapon that had occurred at a home on Elgin Street.

Police arrived quickly to find an injured male that required immediate first aid. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) attended to the male and transported him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continued the investigation at scene and were able to identify and arrest the suspect who was still in the area.

The investigation was continued by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit and, as a result, Myles Bellhouse, age 27, of Orillia, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.