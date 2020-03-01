Male Arrested For Trafficking Of Illegal Drugs In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the City of Orillia.

On February 27, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Orillia OPP and Orillia Community Street Crime Unit entered into an investigation into the trafficking of illegal substances in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation police located a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and an edged weapon.

Police arrested and charged, Tyson Walker, age 20, of Milton with:

Obstructing Police

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a concealed Weapon

The accused was released on a Form 10 with a court date of April 07, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.