Male Allegedly Injured After Being Arrested By Bracebridge OPP

Bracebridge OPP were conducting an investigation into a criminal offense on Thursday August 13, 2020 and subsequently arrested one suspect. During the course of his arrest, this person made an allegation that he had sustained an injury during a previous arrest and was taken to hospital for treatment.

We have reached out to the SIU for more details.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at 1-800-787-8529.