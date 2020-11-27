MAHC Welcomes New Obstetrical Care Providers

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to welcome three new obstetrical care providers – two family medicine providers and one midwife – who are offering community prenatal care in Muskoka and obstetrical care services at MAHC.

“Recruiting new providers with an obstetrics focus helps to sustain our local obstetrical programs,” says Dr. Sheena Branigan, Chief of Obstetrics at MAHC. “It is our goal to ensure families can continue to have their babies in their communities where they can receive safe, high-quality care centred around the needs of the parents to be. A strong medical community and team approach by all providers is key to the best birthing experience close to home. We are delighted to introduce new providers who have joined our team.”

Dr. Erin Fennell (pictured, left) completed medical school at McMaster University and recentlygraduated from Family Medicine Residency at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. Dr. Fennell is a familiar face in Huntsville, having completed the majority of her training locally, and joins the Huntsville Maternity Care Clinic.

Dr. Christopher LaJeunesse (pictured, centre) graduated with a medical doctorate from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2015. He completed a Family Medicine Residency at Beaumont Wayne Hospital followed by a Maternal and Newborn Health Fellowship. Dr. LaJeunesse has joined the Cottage Country Family Health Team as a family doctor, and is also providing obstetrical services as a participating practitioner at the South Muskoka Prenatal Clinic located at the Family Doctors on Hiram (Archdekin building) in Bracebridge.

Registered Midwife Jocelyn Latter (pictured, right) joins the Midwives of Muskoka with hospital privileges at both sites. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Health Sciences/Midwifery from Ryerson University, obtained in 2018. She brings recent midwifery experience with prenatal, labour and delivery and postpartum care from Quinte Midwives, including hospital privileges at Quinte Health Care’s Belleville General Hospital and Northumberland Hills in Cobourg.

At MAHC, obstetrical services are provided to low-risk women and their families at our Level I hospital sites in Bracebridge and Huntsville. An exceptional group of family physicians, midwives and nurses bring a team approach to care and a family-friendly approach to the birthing experience, while also ensuring individual needs are met through well-developed links to other specialty health professionals.

MAHC is proud to play a key role in delivering #Muskokaborn babies. More information about obstetrical services is available at www.mahc.ca/muskokaborn.