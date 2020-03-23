MAHC Limits Most Outpatient Services And Programs

In an effort to keep staff and physicians safe, contain community transmission of COVID-19, and preserve critical resources for when they are most needed, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is making further temporary changes to hospital operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAHC, like many other Ontario hospitals, is responding to an Ontario Health requirement to identify existing services that can safely be reduced, suspended or relocated in order to preserve core acute care functions during the pandemic.

“Last week measures were taken to postpone elective, non-urgent surgery and restrict visiting,” says Natalie Bubela, Chief Executive Officer. “We are now taking steps to implement further temporary measures to create capacity for potential acute care needs, ensure medical supplies, allow us to redeploy staff to other areas, and further limit non-essential traffic in the hospitals.”

MAHC is contacting patients directly to cancel most non-urgent, scheduled outpatient procedures and clinic appointments. Appointments will be rebooked as soon as it is safe to do so. Urgent procedures and appointments will continue. If you do not receive a call from MAHC your appointment is not cancelled. The timelines of these changes varies from one clinical area to another, and information will be updated on our website as it becomes available.

Effective immediately, the hospitals will not take walk-in patients with requisitions for X-rays. In addition, paying bills in person at the hospital has been discontinued. Please phone the hospital to make your payments, or mail in a cheque.

“These are difficult but important decisions,” says Bubela. “During these extraordinary, unprecedented and challenging times, we appreciate your continued support and understanding.”

Stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation and any changes to hospital services at MAHC at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19/ including more frequently asked questions.