MAHC Introduces First Born Of New Decade

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to introduce the first babies born in 2020 at each of our hospital sites.

At the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site (top left), Rosie Jo Margaret Schat arrived 8 pounds, 10 ounces at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 to first-time parents Chloe and AJ Schat of Huntsville.

At the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site (top right), Winter-Lee Anne Sui-Handy arrived at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 to parents Sunny Sui and Stephanie Handy of Gravenhurst. Winter-Lee arrived at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is a sister for five-and-a half-year-old Justin and 18-month-old Abby.